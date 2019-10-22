Rani Chatterjee sets the stage on fire with her dance moves on Pawan Singh's 'Hamaar Wala Dance' song—Watch

New Delhi: One of the top Bhojpuri actresses, Rani Chatterjee recently visited Muzaffarpur and Chhapra in Bihar for stage shows. Needless to say that the actress gave stage-breaking performances on blockbuster tracks.

She not only grooved to some amazing songs but also interacted with her fans. She took to her Instagram handle and shared the videos of her dance performances. In one of the videos, Rani can be seen grooving to the trending song by Pawan Singh titled 'Hamaar Wala Dance'.

Watch it here:

The audience enjoyed her performances and she even thanked her fans for unconditional support.

Rani will next be seen playing a police officer in 'Lady Singham'. The film started on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, September 2, 2019. She announced the movie on social media.

The Bhojpuri bombshell also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10.

She is quite popular on Instagram with a solid fan following of 449k followers on the photo-sharing site so far.