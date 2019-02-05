Rani Chatterjee shares a perfect tease for haters—See pics

New Delhi: Famous Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee is known for her hilarious videos and pictures. She updates her account regularly keeping her fan army in a happy space. Rani has a solid 267k follower list on Instagram.

In one of her recent posts, she is taking on all those who are jealous of her but in a unique way. She wrote: “CHALO THODA AUR MUSKURAYA JAAYE BINA MACHIS KE KUCH LOGO KO JALAYA JAAYE...HA HA HA PHOTOWA PE BAWAL #pichersound #moodedits #naturelovers.”

This girl surely knows how to take on the haters and that too with a smile on face, right?

Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

She then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She featured in movies like 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.