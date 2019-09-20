Rani Chatterjee shares a pic in bridal avatar; is marriage on cards for the actress?

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee has shared a stunning picture of herself in a bridal attire on Instagram.

Sharing the picture of herself, Rani wrote, "सांझ सवेरे हम रहिया देखी अंखिया करे इन्तजार पिया दिलवा होखेला बेकरार पिया #रानीचैटरजी#भोजपुरी #प्यार."

The actress has a couple of Bhojpuri films lined up with Pawan Singh.

Apart from that, Rani will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi in Bulgaria. It will be hosted by maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty and it is already making the right kind of noise.

Apart from Rani, the show will have Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Sayal, Rani Chatterjee and RJ Malishka as contestants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 will start from January 18, 2020

