Rani Chatterjee shares a pic with Khesari Lal Yadav from the sets of Bigg Boss 13

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Rani Chatterjee performed at the mid-season finale of Bigg Boss 13 recently. The actress took to social media to tell her fans about her dance performance.

Rani, on Monday, took to Instagram to share a picture with Khesari Lal Yadav, who is also one of the contestants in the show. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Rani wrote, "वोट में कमी ना हो ए के चाही #thikhai."

On the work front, Rani is busy prepping for 'Lady Singham'. The film went on floors on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. She will be sharing screen space with Gaurav Jha.

She also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10. This would be her debut in Hindi Tv industry.