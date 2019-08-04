Rani Chatterjee shares a selfie with RJ Malishka from Bulgaria-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee, who has bagged her first Hindi reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, posted a selfie on Instagram with co-contestant Malishka.

Sharing the picture, Rani wrote, "Rani with Mumbai ki Rani" @mymalishka

Hitting the gym together ."

Both Malishka and Rani can be seen posing for a mirror selfie. The picture suggests that the two of them are inside a gym and are working out rigorously.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 is an action-packed reality show which will be majorly shot in Bulgaria this time. It will be hosted by maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Apart from Rani, the participants this season are Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Sayal and RJ Malishka.