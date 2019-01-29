Rani Chatterjee shares her 'real' photo—Check it out inside

New Delhi: One of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses, Rani Chatterjee, also known as 'YouTube Queen' by fans recently posted a picture of hers. But it was th caption along with it which has got us thinking.

The actress wrote: “Ap kabtak mekup ke peeche chupege..ye sachhaai to kabhi apko dekhni hai aur apke fans ko bhi jo apko behad PYAR karte hai... being artist..hamare emotions andar hi reh jate hai..kyuki banwati cheeze ham par haawi ho jati hai..i post real close up..face reality.....being real....#faces #real #loved #healthylifestyle #not #fake”

Looks like, the actress has penned her inner thoughts and is trying to emphasise on the importance of 'real' beauty vs a madeup one.

Well, we must say, even her no make-up picture is as beautiful as her previous ones.

Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

She then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She featured in movies like 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.