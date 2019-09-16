close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee shares the trailer of her first Punjabi movie- Watch

Bhojpuri diva Rani Chatterjee has unveiled the trailer of her first Punjabi movie on Instagram.

Rani Chatterjee shares the trailer of her first Punjabi movie- Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri diva Rani Chatterjee has unveiled the trailer of her first Punjabi movie on Instagram.

Sharing the trailer, Rani wrote, "दोस्तो मेरी पंजाबी मूवी का ट्रेलर आज यूट्यूब पर आ चुका है
मेरी पहली पंजाबी मूवी है आपका आशीर्वाद अनिवार्य है दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक करें
Share and comments .. PLSS...
https://youtu.be/cUb13AmJUCY
#punjabi #movies #bless #me #positive #loveyouall."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The actress has a couple of Bhojpuri films lined up with Pawan Singh. 

Apart from that, Rani will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi in Bulgaria. It will be hosted by maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty and it is already making the right kind of noise.

Apart from Rani, the show will have Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Sayal, Rani Chatterjee and RJ Malishka as contestants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 will start from January 18, 2020
 

Tags:
Rani ChatterjeePawan SinghTejasswi PrakashKaran PatelShivin Narang
Next
Story

Dinesh Lal Yadav and Aamrapali Dubey to star in 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar'—Deets inside

Must Watch

PT25M26S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day