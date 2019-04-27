Rani Chatterjee shoots for 'Chotki Thakurain' in Sasaram amidst scorching heat-Pic

New Delhi: Rani Chatterjee is one of the most popular actresses of Bhojpuri film industry and is currently shooting for her upcoming film 'Chotki Thakurain' in Sasaram, Bihar. Even in the scorching heat, the actress wants to complete the shoot of her film. The actress has a huge fan-following which is why a huge crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the actress as she shot some scenes in Bihar. The actress took a selfie with the immense pool of fans who had come just to see her act.

Rani took to Instagram and shared her look from the film.

Check it out here

The film also stars Yash Kumar and Sushil Singh.

Rani interacted with journalists on sets and revealed that 'Chotki Thakurain' is a different kind of film. The best part, Rani said, is that the shooting is being carried out in Bihar. The actress further said that the temperature is indeed too much in Bihar but it is also the ideal location to shoot.

''Being an artist, it is my duty to give my 100 percent. I won't compromise on my work. There is a lot of heat but my fans are giving me the energy to work by being on sets.", added the actress.