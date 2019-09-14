Rani Chatterjee strikes a pose with Shakti Kapoor, pic goes viral

New Delhi: Rani Chatterjee is one of the most popular actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry and has an army of fans. With over 427,000 followers on social media app Instagram, Rani's pics and videos go viral in no time. The stunner often shares deets from her personal as well as professional life to keep her followers updated.

Rani recently shared a picture with veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor and the post has grabbed the netizen's attention. It has garnered more than 7,000 likes already and fans are expressing their excitement in the comments section.

Take a look at the picture here:

Rani captioned the image as, “Lady singham with his villen .#shaktikapoorji #funnyboy #veryhardworking #teaching #me #lott”

Rani is currently shooting for 'Lady Singham'. The film went on floors on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. She will be sharing screen space with Gaurrav Jha.

She also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10.