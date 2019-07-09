Rani Chatterjee takes up Bottle Cap Challenge like a pro—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri A-lister actress Rani Chatterjee has a solid fanbase on social media. The actress often shares her fitness videos and pictures with fans on Instagram, keeping them update with fresh posts.

She is a fitness enthusiast and recently tried the Bottle Cap Challenge which is the current fad on internet. Rani took it up and completed the challenge like a pro.

Her caption reads: “Go Hard or Go Home Challenge Completed...Now i want to challenge @pooja.singh3105 @aditojha @sameer_0291 @hvevents.in @priyasinghrajput_official @gunjanpant_official @glorryy_mohanta @_adnankhan_07 #ranichatterjee #bottlecapchallenge #akshaykumar"

The Bhojpuri sensation has over 378k followers on the photo-sharing site.

She has worked with almost all the biggies of the Bhojpuri movie business and is known for her knockout performances. The actress has some superhit movies and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

The Bottle Cap Challenge is the new viral fad where people try to unscrew the cap of the bottle with a kick without hitting the bottle. The internet is flooded with people trying out the challenge and not just netizens but even Hollywood celebrities have been hit by it.

In Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, Kunal Kemmu, Tiger Shroff, Sushmita Sen among others have taken up the challenge, urging others to take it up too.