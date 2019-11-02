Rani Chatterjee to enter Bigg Boss 13 house

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee is all set to appear on the ongoing Bigg Boss 13. Rani is all set to stun her fans with a dance performance.

The actress took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of the reality show. She wrote, "This weekend hoga dhamakedar dance .. BIGBOSS13 me ..hamare sabke pyare khesari ji ke sath ... BIGBOSS13 me .. salman bhi honge #bigboss13 #colors #endemolshine #khesarilalyadav #ranichatterjee

Mekup hair @sahil_anand_arora

Costum @iamkenferns."

Interestingly, Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is currently the part of the show as one of the contestants.;

On the work front, Rani is busy prepping for 'Lady Singham'. The film went on floors on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. She will be sharing screen space with Gaurav Jha.

She also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10. This would be her debut in Hindi Tv industry.