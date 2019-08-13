Rani Chatterjee turns a water baby for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', aces her swimming skills—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee will be seen in adventure reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10. The fitness freak actress mkaes sure to keep her social media fan army in a happy space by sharing latest pictures and videos on Instagram.

Currently, she is in Bulgaria where the show is being shot along with other participants. She took to her Insta and shared a video where she can be seen acing her swimming skills.

In the caption, she wrote: “Excellence is the gradual result of always striving to do better. #swimlife #waterbaby #aerobics #poollife #practice #preparationdays #khatrongirl #khatrainwater #Khatronkekhiladi #colorstv #raniinkkk10.”

Looks like Rani doesn't want to miss out on any task and that's why she is brushing up her swimming lessons. Quite good, we say.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 is an adventure-based reality show will be shot in Bulgaria this time. It will be hosted by maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty and the buzz around it is palpable.

Here is a list of celebrity contestants participating this season on the show. Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Sayal, Rani Chatterjee and RJ Malishka.

These ten contestants will fight it out amongst themselves and undertake different adventures to finally win the game show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 will start from January 18, 2020.