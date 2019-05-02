close

Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee turns 'Chotki Thakurain', puts her saree swag on—See pics

Rani will next be seen in 'Chotki Thakurain' which is being helmed by Shams Durrani.

Rani Chatterjee turns &#039;Chotki Thakurain&#039;, puts her saree swag on—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most famous Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee has worked for over a decade now. She has featured in several blockbuster movies and collaborated with many good filmmakers from the Bhojpuri film industry.

She is also an avid social media user and keeps sharing her pictures/videos with fans on Instagram. The actress also announces her new projects on social media platform which gives her a direct way to communicate with followers.

Rani will next be seen in 'Chotki Thakurain' which is being helmed by Shams Durrani. The Bhojpuri siren took to Instagram and shared a series of her looks from the movie which has got her in various beautiful sarees.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#bachemankesache #apnabihar

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Maine yahi kamaya hai ..BHOJPURI INDUSTRY SE...... #apnabihar_ #loveyouguys

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#chotkithakurain #wrap #backtohome

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

 

Besides acting, working out in the gym is keeping her busy these days. The actress is a fitness freak and more often than not shares her pictures from the gym.

Rani has worked with almost all the bigwigs of the Bhojpuri film industry and a few days back featured on the popular comedy show hosted by Kapil Sharma. She came along with Aamrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua and Khesari Lal Yadav.

Rani made her debut in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari. The film won her accolades and she got recognised for her performance. Ever since there has been no looking back for the actress.

 

 

