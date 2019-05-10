Rani Chatterjee ups her fashion game in latest Instagram post-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee is one of the most fashionable stars in the industry. The actress who has a huge fan following on social media took to share yet another fashionable picture.

In the pic, Rani can be seen donning a knotted t-shirt and checkered pants. She captioned the picture, "#healthylifestyle #summer #look Seriously I don't need someone who see the good in me I need someone who see the bad and still accept me."

Rani has over 330k followers on Instagram.

Rani has featured as of now over 44 movies and has won accolades for her performances in many blockbuster hits. She got the Best Actress of the year for her performance in Nagin at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013.

Recently, she was seen on Kapil Sharma's popular comedy show along with other Bhojpuri stars such as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey and Khesari Lal Yadav.