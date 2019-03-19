Rani Chatterjee wants a 'khas ladka'-Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee is quite popular on social media. The actress keeps sharing pictures and videos from her personal and professional lives that go viral in no time.

On Tuesday, Rani Chatterjee posted a video in which she is dancing on the popular Govinda song 'Ek Ladiya Chahiye'. Watch the video.

A few days ago Rani shared a video in which she hinted that she is getting married. However, there has been no clarity over it till now.

Rani is one of the leading queens of Bhojpuri industry. She started off her big journey in 2004 and got an opportunity to star with some of the big names in the Bhojpuri cinema. Her debut film Sasura Bada Paisawala raked in huge amount at the Box Office and was also loved by the audience and critics alike.

Rani's has featured in films like 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin', 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' to name a few.She also won the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.