Monalisa

Rani Chatterjee wishes fans on Hartalika Teej, shares a video featuring Monalisa-Watch

Rani Chatterjee wishes fans on Hartalika Teej, shares a video featuring Monalisa-Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee treated her fans on Hartalika with a special video featuring herself and superstar Monalisa. Both the actresses are seen in red traditional attires in the video.

Sharing the video, Rani wrote, "तीज त्यौहार की ढेर शुभकामनाएं आप सभी महिलाओं को #teej #blessing #happyness #lovehim #instalove

On the work front, Rani has finished shooting for Hindi reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi. She has also signed a project with popular star Pawan Singh which is titled, Boss. The actress also shared some pictures from the sets of Boss. 

She is currently seen in the popular television show 'Nazar' and essays the role of an evil force named Mohona. The show is enjoying a successful run and Mona's role has received heaps of praises.

'Nazar' isn't the first TV show Mona has been a part of. She also participated in season 10 of Bigg Boss and was one of the most talked-about contestants.

 

 

 

Tags:
MonalisaRani ChatterjeeHartalika Teej
