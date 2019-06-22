close

Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee's all-black 'diamond' avatar is unmissable—Pic

Rani Chatterjee is an internet sensation and her pics and videos often go viral on social media app Instagram.

Rani Chatterjee&#039;s all-black &#039;diamond&#039; avatar is unmissable—Pic

New Delhi: Rani Chatterjee is one of the most sought after actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry and has a huge fan base. Each time she posts a new picture or video, her fans start showering love on their favourite star in the comments section.

In her latest Instagram post, Rani can be seen posing in a black short skirt and jacket.

Rani is an internet sensation and her pics and videos often go viral on social media app Instagram. The actress's fan-following is increasing as she now has over 370k followers.

Rani made her debut in Bhojpuri films back in the year 2004. Since then, she has worked with almost all popular actors of the Bhojpuri cinema.

On a related note, her performance in the film 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari had won her many accolades. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for her and today she is one of the most popular actresses in the industry.

