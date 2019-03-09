हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee's casual look is high on style—Pics

Rani's latest post has her posing in casual wear and the actress looks super stylish

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most popular actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry, Rani Chatterjee is quite active on Instagram. The actress often shares pictures and videos that make fans go gaga over her. She has an ocean of fans who eagerly await her social media updates and flood the comments section with compliments the moment a new post is shared.

Rani's latest post has her posing in casual wear and the actress looks super stylish in the pics.

Rani is also known for sharing workout videos that will inspire you to hit the gym right away. The actress believes in having a healthy lifestyle and encourages her fans to do the same.

Rani made debut in Bhojpuri film industry in the year 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

She then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She also featured in movies like 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

