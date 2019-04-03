Rani Chatterjee's latest Instagram pic is too cute to miss

New Delhi: Rani Chatterjee is one of the most popular actresses of the Bhojpuri entertainment world and has a huge fan following. She is known for her fitness prowess and often shares workout pics and videos and inspires her followers to maintain a healthy lifestyle. The actress keeps her fans hooked by regularly posting on social media app Instagram.

Rani's latest Instagram post is too cute to miss. The actress is seen donning a black outfit which she pairs with red lipstick, kohled eyes, and bangs.

Check out the pic here:

Fans have started showering love on the pic via the comments section.

Rani made her debut in Bhojpuri films back in the year 2004, and has worked with several popular stars from Bhojpuri cinema since then. The actress has surely come a long way.

She has acted in movies like 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin', 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' to name a few.

For her performance in Nagin, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013.