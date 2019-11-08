Rani Chatterjee's latest mirror selfie leaves fans impressed

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee is a rage on social media and often leaves fans impressed with her posts. With over 461,000 followers, Rani's popularity needs no introduction. The actress, who is a known fitness freak, often shares her workout videos and pics.

She inspired her fans to adapt a healthy lifestyle and exercise every day.

Rani took to Instagram and shared a mirror selfie in which she looks fit and fab! Dressed in a black crop top and denims, the actress poses to click a selfie.

Check out her post here:

On the work front, Rani is busy prepping for 'Lady Singham'. The film went on floors on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. She will be sharing screen space with Gaurav Jha.

She also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10. This would be her debut in Hindi Tv industry.

More recently, Rani appeared on Bigg Boss season 13 to bid adieu to her friend Khesari Lal Yadav who is inside the house.