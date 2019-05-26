Rani Chatterjee's massive transformation will leave you stunned—See pic

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after Bhojpuri actresses, Rani Chatterjee has lately been following a strict fitness regime and working out hard on her body. She is often seen pumping up the iron at the gym and sharing her posts on Instagram.

In one of her recent updates, she shared a picture collage of her recent gym outing. Her caption read: “Your "BODY" is Reflection of your "Lifestyle" #transformation #fitnessgoal #fitbody #gymaholic #hardworkout #fitnessexercises #dite #healthyeating #now #more.”

The actress has lost oodles of weight and is looking fab. She is working out hard to maintain a fit and healthy lifestyle. Her posts can inspire several others who want that extra bit of motivation to turn fitness enthusiasts.

On the work front, Rani will next be seen in 'Chotki Thakurain' which is being helmed by Shams Durrani.

Rani has worked with almost all the bigwigs of the Bhojpuri film industry and a few days back featured on the popular comedy show hosted by Kapil Sharma. She came along with Aamrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua and Khesari Lal Yadav.

She made her debut in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari. The film won her accolades and she got recognised for her performance.