Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee's picture in a swimsuit goes viral- See pic

Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee is currently holidaying in the Maldives with her friend. The actress has been treating her fans with many drool-worthy pictures from her vacay.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee is currently holidaying in the Maldives with her friend. The actress has been treating her fans with many drool-worthy pictures from her vacay.

Rani recently shared a picture of herself in a swimsuit by the banks of an ocean in the Maldives. She captioned her pic, "#beachtime #moody_arts #instalove #happyme सारी दुनिया घुमूगा मैं घर नही नही नही जाउ गा मैं."

On the work front, Rani is busy prepping for 'Lady Singham'. The film went on floors on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. She will be sharing screen space with Gaurrav Jha.

She also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10. This would be her debut in Hindi Tv industry.

