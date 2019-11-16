Rani Chatterjee's Punjabi film Aasra to release on November 22

New Delhi: After impressing the Bhojpuri audience for years, Rani Chatterjee is all set to enthral the audience with her Punjabi film Aasra. The film will hit the screens on November 22.

Announcing the same, Rani took to Instagram and wrote, "‘Aasra’ Now releasing on November 22."

The film has been produced by Balkar Singh. Apart from Rani, the film stars Gaggu Gil and Tinu Varma and Shubham Kashyap.

On the work front, Rani is busy prepping for 'Lady Singham'. The film went on floors on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. She will be sharing screen space with Gaurav Jha.

She also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10. This would be her debut in Hindi Tv industry.