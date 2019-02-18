हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee's recent pic will drive away your Monday blues—See pic

Rani forayed into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. 

Rani Chatterjee&#039;s recent pic will drive away your Monday blues—See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee is a social media queen, hands down! The star is known for sharing her amazing pictures and videos on Instagram, making her fans super happy.

In her recent post, she can be seen standing at the backdrop of a beach. She strikes a pose in black and blue stylish gym wear. Check out her picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Rani forayed into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

She then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She featured in movies like 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube last year. The romantic track was sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

 

Rani Chatterjeerani chatterjee picsbhojpuri actressBhojpuri star
