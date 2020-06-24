Rani Chatterjee's retro avatar sets Instagram on fire!

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee took to Instagram and posted a few pictures in her retro avatar. Rani has a huge fan base on social media and keeps sharing inspirational posts for her fans.

After completing over a decade, Rani Chatterjee has worked with almost all the A-lister actors and filmmakers in the Bhojpuri film business.

On the work front, Rani will next be seen playing a police officer in 'Lady Singham'. The film started on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 2, 2019. She announced the movie on social media.

The Bhojpuri bombshell is these days seen in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10 as a contestant.