Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee's selfie in a stunning black dress is worth a freeze frame!

Rani Chatterjee&#039;s selfie in a stunning black dress is worth a freeze frame!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation, Rani Chatterjee recently took to Instagram and posted a picture of her where she can be seen clicking her own selfie with a phone. The popular social media celeb has a huge fan following who love to check her posts online. 

In her recent post, the famous actress aptly wrote in the caption, "सेल्फी मैंने ले ली यार"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

सेल्फी मैंने ले ली यार 

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Rani Chatterjee is looking stunning wearing a black dress with mirror work on the edges. 

She has over 527k followers on Instagram and the list is on a rise. 

On the work front, Rani will next be seen playing a police officer in 'Lady Singham'. The film started on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, September 2, 2019. She announced the movie on social media.

The Bhojpuri bombshell also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10.

After completing over a decade, Rani Chatterjee has worked with almost all the A-lister actors and filmmakers in the Bhojpuri film business.

 

