Rani Chatterjee's sizzling photoshoot in a plunging neckline top raises the temperature—See pics

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress, Rani Chatterjee is famous for her power-packed performances and blockbuster dance numbers. In a career spanning more than a decade, Rani has had the privilege of working with the best of stars in Bhojpuri movie industry.

She is also an avid social media user, who loves to keep her page active and buzzing with some activity. She often shares her latest pictures and videos, inspiring fans to hit the gym.

Recently, she posted pictures from her smouldering photoshoot where she can be seen striking a stunning pose in a plunging neckline top. In the caption, she wrote: “I like to challenge myself. and this time challenge is to introduce new me, Did you like this side of mine???Bring in your comments!! Waiting waiting waiting Pic Courtesy : @sameer_0291 Managed by : @hvevents.in @pooja.singh3105 Makeup : irfaan.”

The actress is these days busy pumping out and iron and is trained under the supervision of an expert. She has lost a few kilos and looks fitter than ever.

Rani made her debut in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari. The film won her accolades and she got recognised for her performance.

Next, she will be seen in 'Chotki Thakurain' which is being helmed by Shams Durrani.