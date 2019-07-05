close

Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee's throwback picture is unmissable! See inside

Rani Chatterjee's latest pic is a throwback one from the year 2009. She looks gorgeous in a blue outfit paired with bold silver earrings.

Rani Chatterjee&#039;s throwback picture is unmissable! See inside

New Delhi: One of the most popular actresses of the Bhojpuri entertainment industry, Rani Chatterjee is known for her fitness prowess. The actress has a huge fan pool and knows how to keep her followers engaged on social media. Rani is an avid Instagram user and her pictures often go viral.

Her latest pic is a throwback pic from the year 2009. Rani looks gorgeous in a blue outfit which she has paired with bold silver earrings.

Check out her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Rani has over 379,000 followers on Instagram and her fans have started showering love on her latest pic via comments. The actress began her career by starring in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari.

She has several interesting projects in her kitty, one of them being  'Chotki Thakurain'. The film is being helmed by Shams Durrani. The actress often shares pics from sets of her upcoming film, leaving fans excited for the release.

Tags:
Rani Chatterjeerani chatterjee pics
