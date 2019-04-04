हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Weds Raja title song taps Rani Chatterjee-Ritesh Pandey's sizzling chemistry—Watch

Madhukar Anand has sung the song and Sabha Verma is the lyricist.

Rani Weds Raja title song taps Rani Chatterjee-Ritesh Pandey&#039;s sizzling chemistry—Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube Still

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee and Ritesh Pandey's sizzling chemistry in the latest song 'Rani Weds Raja' is high on the buzz word. The song has been released and it has been presented in a quirky fun way.

Wave Music uploaded the title track on April 3, 2019, and it has already garnered over 33,267 views on YouTube.

Watch it here:

Madhukar Anand has sung the song and Sabha Verma is the lyricist. Madhukar Anand is the music director as well.

'Rani Weds Raja' movie is presented by Shubha Creation and produced by Vandana Giri. Prashant Kumar Giri has directed the film while story and dialogue have been penned down by Madhukar Anand.

It stars Anup Arora, Deepak Sinha, Mehnaaz Shroff, Shraddha Yadav, Nandita Dubey, Deepak Tiwari and Anita Rawat among others.

Her performance in maiden venture 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari won her accolades. Ever since there has been no looking back for the actress.

After making her debut in Bhojpuri movies back in 2004, Rani got the opportunity to work with the popular stars from Bhojpuri cinema.

Rani ChatterjeeRani Weds RajaRitesh Pandeyrani weds raja songbhojpuri song
