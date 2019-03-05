हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ritesh Pandey

Ritesh Pandey-Kajal Raghwani starrer Kashi Vishwanath's first look out—View poster

The first look of Bhojpuri film Kashi Vishwanath was unveiled by makers on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri on March 4. The film is being made under the banner of Gangotri Studios Private Limited and is directed by Subba Rao Gosangi. Sarveshwar Reddy is the producer of the film which stars Ritesh Pandey in the lead role.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

The first look of Bhojpuri film Kashi Vishwanath was unveiled by makers on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri on March 4. The film is being made under the banner of Gangotri Studios Private Limited and is directed by Subba Rao Gosangi. Sarveshwar Reddy is the producer of the film which stars Ritesh Pandey in the lead role.

In the first look poster, Ritesh is seen in two different avatars which suggest that he might have a double role. Kajal Raghwani and Sarika Thosar are also seen in the poster.

Check it out here:

While Kajal Raghwani is a popular name in the Bhojpuri film industry, Sarika is debuting with this film. She got the title of Miss Yavatmal 2015 & 2016 and has also worked in advertisement of a popular rice brand.

Apart from Kajal, Sarika and Ritesh, the film also stars Nisha Dubey, Nisha Singh, Sanjay Verma, Sakila Majid, Uday Shrivastav, Dharmendra Dharam, Supriya, Mohan Shetty, Ratan Nihtha, Ajay Yadav and Narendra Sharma.

The film's digital promotion is being carried out by B Films Digital Media.

