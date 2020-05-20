हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ritesh Pandey

Ritesh Pandey's Bhojpuri blockbuster rap song 'Hello Koun' crosses 500 mn views on YouTube - Watch

Ritesh Pandey shared the good news of song crossing 500 million views on his social media account with fans. 

Ritesh Pandey&#039;s Bhojpuri blockbuster rap song &#039;Hello Koun&#039; crosses 500 mn views on YouTube - Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actor-singer Ritesh Pandey's blockbuster 2019 song 'Hello Koun' has crossed a whopping 500 million views on YouTube. The song was a top trending track upon its release and in case you missed it back then, watch it here.

Watch 'Hello Koun' song: 

Ritesh Pandey shared the good news of song crossing 500 million views on his social media account with fans. At present, the song has garnered 502,959,993 views so far. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

कमाल हो गया 

A post shared by Ritesh Pandey (@ritesh_pandey_official) on

It has been sung by Ritesh Pandey and Sneh Updhayaya. Ashish Verma has penned the lyrics and composed the music as well. 

Sonu Verma and Ashish Yadav are the song directors. It was hugely popular on short-video application TikTok as well. 

Ritesh Pandey has featured in several blockbuster movies and delivered chartbuster songs. 

 

Tags:
Ritesh PandeyBhojpuri songsHello Koun songYouTubebhojpuri videostiktok
Next
Story

Former Bigg Boss contestant and Bhojpuri stunner Sambhavna Seth's unseen pic with Bani J, Diandra Soares from Khatron Ke Khiladi is unmissable!
  • 1,06,750Confirmed
  • 3,303Deaths

Full coverage

  • 49,90,503Confirmed
  • 3,25,677Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M14S

Video: PM Modi to hold cabinet meet to discuss measures to tackle Cyclone Amphan