Ritesh Pandey's Bhojpuri blockbuster rap song 'Hello Koun' crosses 500 mn views on YouTube - Watch

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actor-singer Ritesh Pandey's blockbuster 2019 song 'Hello Koun' has crossed a whopping 500 million views on YouTube. The song was a top trending track upon its release and in case you missed it back then, watch it here.

Watch 'Hello Koun' song:

Ritesh Pandey shared the good news of song crossing 500 million views on his social media account with fans. At present, the song has garnered 502,959,993 views so far.

It has been sung by Ritesh Pandey and Sneh Updhayaya. Ashish Verma has penned the lyrics and composed the music as well.

Sonu Verma and Ashish Yadav are the song directors. It was hugely popular on short-video application TikTok as well.

Ritesh Pandey has featured in several blockbuster movies and delivered chartbuster songs.