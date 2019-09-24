Sambhavna Seth, hubby Avinash Dwivedi elated after winning Bhojpuri Cinema Screen and Stage Awards—See pics

New Delhi: Bhojpuri dance queen Sambhavna Seth and husband Avinash Dwivedi emerged as big winners at the Bhojpuri Cinema Screen and Stage Awards. Sambhavna took to her social media handle and shared pictures.

Sambhavna took to Instagram and shared the award details. He wrote: “They can delay a talent, they cant deny it. Four awards in a row Best debut actor male goes to @imavinashdwivedi for Nachaniya Best dance performer goes to me Best film critics Nachaniya Best debut actress Nachaniya...Thank you stage and screen awards for this #award #night #stage #dance #performance #us #actor #dancer #performer #gratitude Beautiful outfit by @ashishandshefaliofficial”

Sambhavna won the award for 'Best dance performer' while her husband got the 'Best debut actor male' for 'Nachaniya'.

'Nachaniya' received a warm response from the audience.

The movie stars Avinash Dwivedi, Shraddha Chavan, Prakash Jais and Richa Dixit to name a few. 'Nachaniya' is all about how people perceive art and even in today's time look down upon all those who make it as their professional choice.

It has been produced by Vishal Dubey under the banner of Jai Om productions. The family entertainer is directed by Sameer Ramesh Surve. The music of the film is composed by Manoj Singh while the lyrics are penned by Ashwini Pandey. Naresh Bind is the choreographer in 'Nachaniya'.