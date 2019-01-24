Sanjeev Mishra, Mohini Ghosh's Bhojpuri film Prem Tapasya launched with grand muhurt

New Delhi: Bhojpuri filmmaker Rajendra Kumar Verma's upcoming directorial 'Prem Tapasya' was launched with a grand muhurt in Mumbai. On the occasion, celebrities like KK Goswami, Push Verma, Glor Mohanta, Brij Bhushan, Aadil, Ramesh Goyal, Alisa Khan, Dhiru Yadav, Dinesh Bagri, Mahesh Verma, Rikki Gupta, Dev Pandey among others were present.

The film stars Sanjeev Mishra and Bengali actress Mohini Ghosh in lead roles. 'Prem Tapasya' will be a romantic-action film.

Rajendra, who is directing the film, has also penned down the screenplay.

Speaking about the film, Mohini said that she is quite excited about it and the project is quite close to her heart and that she will give her best to it.

'Prem Tapasya' is co-produced by Ritesh Gupta under the banner of BG Entertainment. The music has ben given by Avinash Jha Ghungroo, production control is Shailendra Singh and presenter is Sanjay Bhushan Patiala.

The film also features Ritesh Gupta, Madhu Singh Rajput, Sanjay Pandey, Shailesh Vishwakarma, Payal Rai, Chanchal Singh, Vijay Pandey, Eran Singh, Hunny Kumar among others.