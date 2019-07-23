Sapna Choudhary and Khesari Lal Yadav's crazy dance moves set the stage on fire—Watch

New Delhi: What happens when two kickass dancers jam it up on the stage? Crazy energy passes on to the audience, right! Well, this is exactly what kept the fans buzzing at a live stage show where popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary and Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav performed together.

Sapna and Khesari grooved on stage to some popular tracks and the audience loved it. A fan page of Sapna shared the video clip on Instagram and from the looks of it, the stage show certainly was a huge success.

Watch it here:

This is probably an old stage show footage which has now gone viral again as it has surfaced on the social media.

Sapna and Khesari's on-stage tuning is palpable and appreciated widely by the audience.

Sapna Choudhary has a solid fanbase on social media and her followers keep a close eye on upcoming projects and announcements.

She became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. In Bollywood, she made her debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

In Bhojpuri cinema, she was seen in a song titled Mere Samne Aake for Ravi Kishan starrer Bairi Kangana 2. It was her dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.

Khesari meanwhile is a huge superstar in the Bhojpuri film business and his songs have blockbuster written all over them.