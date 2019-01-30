हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Poonam Dubey

Sultry Poonam Dubey falls in love — Here's the picture proof

The actress is currently in Ranchi, shooting for her upcoming Bhojpuri film.

Sultry Poonam Dubey falls in love — Here&#039;s the picture proof
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The feisty and beautiful Poonam Dubey is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. The actress is an avid social media user and keeps treating her fans with pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. 

Recently, Poonam shared a picture of herself with an interesting caption, which caught the attention of her fans.

In the picture, Poonam is dressed up in a blue saree and is seen resting against a huge rock. The picture seems to have been clicked in Ranchi, where she is shooting for her upcoming project, titled 'Prem Yuddh'. She captioned the picture as, "again #fall #in #love #naturelover #loveyousmile #imdreamer #achiver #poonamdubey #premyuddh." 

Poonam Dubey has acted in a number of films and the list includes 'Chana Jor Garam', 'Hum Hai Lootere', 'Mohabbat', 'Rangdari Tax', 'Bahurani', 'Hum Hai Jodi No 1', 'The Real Indian Mother', 'Yeh Mohabatein', 'Inteqam', 'Jaanam', 'Ghus Ke Marab', 'Hamar Farz', 'Baba Rangeela'.

Her peppy dance numbers are a big hit amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs.

