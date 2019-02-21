हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

These throwback pics of Monalisa in black swimsuit prove she is a water baby!

Dressed in a stylish black swimsuit, Mona cuts a glamourous image.

These throwback pics of Monalisa in black swimsuit prove she is a water baby!

New Delhi: Top name in the Bhojpuri cinema, Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is now equally popular in the television industry. She has now moved to daily soaps and plays an interesting role in a horror show.

Mona is an avid social media user, who loves to regularly update her fans with pictures and videos. She recently shared sizzling throwback pictures where she can be seen enjoying her pool time. Check it out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on



She is currently seen in a horror thriller show where plays an evil force (daayan). The fans have widely appreciated her role and it has surely benefitted her.

The popular actress has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

The sizzling beauty also played Jhuma Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series.

The actress has also been a participant in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 10. She even got married to boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show which was one of the highlights in that season.

 

Monalisamonalisa picsmonalisa swimsuitbhojpuri actressbhojpuri news
