हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamrapali Dubey

This Holi, Aamrapali Dubey's 'Saali Se Rangwa Laiha Ho' is here to rule the playlist - Watch

Aamrapali Dubey's 'Saali Se Rangwa Laiha Ho' releases on March 1.

This Holi, Aamrapali Dubey&#039;s &#039;Saali Se Rangwa Laiha Ho&#039; is here to rule the playlist - Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aamrapali1101

New Delhi: Come March 1 and Bhojpuri bombshell Aamrapali Dubey will show you how to play Holi in a fun way. She is all set to release her Holi-special song 'Saali Se Rangwa Laiha Ho' and the teaser of the video gives a glimpse of what to expect from the track. Dressed in a red outfit, Aamrapali plays Holi with her friends and sets the mood straight. She also teaser another person and smears colour on his face. 

Announcing the release date of 'Saali Se Rangwa Laiha Ho', Aamrapali wrote, "Releasing on 1st March 2020 at 6 AM Only on YouTube Channel of Ananya Craft and Visions Music."

Here's the teaser:

Are you all excited for 'Aamrapali Dubey ki Holi'?

As Holi round the corner, another song of Aamrapali with frequent co-star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua has taken over social media. Though an old one, but 'Holi Mein GST Jor Ke' rules the playlist.

Watch:

The Bhojpuri industry is buzzing with songs dedicated to celebrate the festival and tracks by popular stars are now ruling the chartbusters. 

Tags:
Aamrapali Dubeyholi songHoli 2020Bhojpuri songs
Next
Story

Watch: Khesari Lal Yadav and Poonam Dubey's 'Khasi Kine Ke Bahane' is here to rule your Holi playlist

Must Watch

PT12M47S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day