This Holi, Aamrapali Dubey's 'Saali Se Rangwa Laiha Ho' is here to rule the playlist - Watch

New Delhi: Come March 1 and Bhojpuri bombshell Aamrapali Dubey will show you how to play Holi in a fun way. She is all set to release her Holi-special song 'Saali Se Rangwa Laiha Ho' and the teaser of the video gives a glimpse of what to expect from the track. Dressed in a red outfit, Aamrapali plays Holi with her friends and sets the mood straight. She also teaser another person and smears colour on his face.

Announcing the release date of 'Saali Se Rangwa Laiha Ho', Aamrapali wrote, "Releasing on 1st March 2020 at 6 AM Only on YouTube Channel of Ananya Craft and Visions Music."

Here's the teaser:

Are you all excited for 'Aamrapali Dubey ki Holi'?

As Holi round the corner, another song of Aamrapali with frequent co-star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua has taken over social media. Though an old one, but 'Holi Mein GST Jor Ke' rules the playlist.

Watch:

The Bhojpuri industry is buzzing with songs dedicated to celebrate the festival and tracks by popular stars are now ruling the chartbusters.