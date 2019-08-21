close

Monalisa

This is how Monalisa will look when she grows old—See pic

This is how Monalisa will look when she grows old—See pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa is quite an avid user of Instagram. She posts regular stuff on the social media platform, which gives directly connects her with fans. She has a solid fan army of over 2.2 million followers too.

Mona recently shared a picture of hers in a get-up of an old lady which gives us a hint of how she will look once she grows old. Monalisa wrote in the caption: “In thick and thin... in new and old... the one thing that matters is to be pure...  Not a face app filter... #ActorsLife Makeup: @yogesh_gupta4545.”

She can be seen dressed in a sky blue net saree. Looks like this picture has been taken from the shoot of her television show 'Nazar' in which she plays an evil force named Mohana.

The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

On the work front, her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.

She was also a participant in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. It remained the most talked about episodes of that season.

 

