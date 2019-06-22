This old video of Dinesh Lal Yadav and Aamrapali Dubey is breaking the internet - Watch

New Delhi: A two-year-old video of Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey is breaking the internet for the number of views it has got - over four million and very much counting.

Titled 'Dilwa Me Hola Gudgudiya', the video features Dinesh and Aamrapali in a sensuous song. Aamrapali is dressed in a yellow and pink lehenga-choli set and she raises the temperature with her expressions and dance moves. Dinesh is colour-coordinated in a yellow and pink shirt and blue denim.

The song is from the film 'Sipahi' and has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Honey B.

Watch the viral video here.

Dinesh and Aamrapali have co-starred in several films together - the 'Nirahua Hindustani' series, 'Sipahi', 'Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi', 'Aashik Aawara' and 'Patna Se Pakistan' to name a few. Their hit jodi is adored by their fans in large numbers.

Just recently, 'Nirahua Hindustani 2' and 'Nirahua Hindustani 3' set YouTube on fire for getting 150 and 50 million views, respectively.