This pic of Aamrapali Dubey is unmissable—See inside

New Delhi: One of the most sought after actresses of the Bhojpuri entertainment world, Aamrapali Dubey is often in the limelight. Her pics and videos go viral in no time, all thanks to her thousands of fans out there.

A day ago, Dubey had shared a selfie on social media app Instagram. She looks simply gorgeous in the photo.

Check it out here:

It looks like the pic is taken inside a plane and we wonder where the actress is headed to!

Only recently, Amrapali's super hit song with Pawan Singh titled 'Raat Diya Butake' from the film 'Satya' crossed 250 million views on YouTube.

The actress back in 2017 performed it live on stage and shared it on Instagram as well.

The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali. The lyrics are penned by Sumit Singh Chandravanshi and Chhote Baba is the music director.

Amrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan