This pic of Monalisa aka Jhuma Boudi will drive away your blues

New Delhi: Popular television actress Monalisa has a huge fan following on social media and her pics often go viral. The stunning actress became a popular figure in the Bhojpuri film industry. The actress became a household name after her successful stint in a popular reality show.

Mona is quite active on social media and often shares updates from her professional as well as personal life. The actress's latest Instagram post has her posing in a dungaree.

She is currently seen in a horror thriller show where she plays an evil force (daayan). The fans have widely appreciated her role and it has surely benefitted her

The popular actress has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

The sizzling beauty also played Jhuma Boudi's character in a popular Bengali web-series.

The actress has also been a participant in a popular reality show. She even got married to boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show which was one of the highlights in that season.