This video of Monalisa dancing on Kala Chashma goes viral-Watch

New Delhi: Television's favourite 'daayan' Monalisa is a rage on social media. The actress never fails to treat her fans with interesting pictures and fun videos and her posts go viral in no time.

Recently, the actress shared a video of herself dancing on the popular Bollywood no 'Kala Chashma' with her co-stars from Nazar. Check it out:

After rocking the big screen with all the Bhojpuri A-listers , Monalisa made her successful transition from Bhojpuri movies to television shows. The audience has appreciated her performance in the maiden TV show 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force Mohana on-screen.

The actress was also seen as a participant in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' after which she became a household name. She got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, making it one of the major highlights that season.