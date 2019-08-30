close

Monalisa

This video of Monalisa dancing on 'Sheher Ki Ladki' goes viral-Watch

Bhojpuri industry's reigning queen Monalisa has shared yet another video of herself that is breaking the internet. In the video shared by the actress, Mona can be seen dancing to the tunes of popular song Sheher Ki Ladki.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri industry's reigning queen Monalisa has shared yet another video of herself that is breaking the internet. In the video shared by the actress, Mona can be seen dancing to the tunes of popular song Sheher Ki Ladki.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Mona wrote, "Shahar Ki Ladki ".... 
Monalisa had her first brush with stardom when she joined the Bhojpuri industry and she is now a one of the sought after actresses in the industry. She has worked with almost every top-notch Bhojpuri actor and has starred in several hit films.

She is currently seen in the popular television show 'Nazar' and essays the role of an evil force named Mohona. The show is enjoying a successful run and Mona's role has received heaps of praises.

'Nazar' isn't the first TV show Mona has been a part of. She also participated in season 10 of Bigg Boss and was one of the most talked-about contestants.

Monalisasheher ki ladkiMohonanazarBhojpuri queen
