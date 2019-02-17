हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

This video of Monalisa performing on Mungda will blow your mind-Watch

Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa's social media handles are a pure delight for her fans. The actress enjoys a mammoth fan following on Instagram. Her dancing video will definitely force you to hit the dancefloor!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa's social media handles are a pure delight for her fans. The actress enjoys a mammoth fan following on Instagram. Her dancing video will definitely force you to hit the dancefloor!

Check it out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

The sizzling beauty also played Jhuma Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series.

Currently, Monalisa plays dayan in the popular TV show 'Nazar'. The actress was recently in Colombo with actor husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot as the duo celebrated their second anniversary together. 

