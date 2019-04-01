Upcoming Bhojpuri films in 2019 you shouldn't miss

New Delhi: The Bhojpuri film industry is one of the most popular regional film industries in India. It has a humungous fan following with talented actors like Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav Amrapali Dubey among others raising the bar high with every film.

Here's the complete list of Bhojpuri films that will hit the screens in 2019 and 2020:

Tiranga

Star Cast : Pawan Singh, Madhu Sharma

Genre : Action, Darma

Director : Firoz Khan

Producer : Abhay Sinha

Release Date :- 2019

Kashmir Hamara Hai

Star Cast : Pawan Singh

Genre : Romantic, Darma

Director : Arvind Choubay

Producer : Raj Jaiswal

Release Date :- 2020

Sher Singh

Star Cast : Pawan Singh, Amrapali Dubey

Genre : Action, Darma

Director : Shashank Rai

Producer : Shashank Rai

Release Date :- 2019

Raja

Star Cast : Pawan Singh

Genre : Action, Darma

Director : Sanjay Shrivastav

Producer : Mukesh Gupta

Release Date :- 2019

Ishq Par Zor Nahin

Star Cast : Pawan Singh, Anushmriti Sarkar, Mukul Dev, Rakhi Sawant

Genre : Romantic, Darma

Director : Kaushal Kishore

Producer : Saurav Kumar Suman

Release Date :- 2019

Boss

Star Cast : Pawan Singh

Genre : Action, Darma

Director : Arvind Choube

Producer : Prem Rai

Release Date :- 2019

Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya

Star Cast : Pawan Singh, Kajal Raghwani

Genre : Action, Darma

Director : Devender Tiwari

Producer : S P Choudhary

Release Date :- 2019

Jaan Se Pyara

Star Cast : Pawan Singh

Genre : Action, Darma

Director : Abhishek Kumar

Producer : Guddu Jain

Release Date :- 2020

Saat Mehariya

Star Cast : Pawan Singh

Genre : Romantic, Darma

Director : Devendra Tiwari

Producer : Dhanjay Singh & Satendra Tiwari

Release Date :- 2019

Bharat Mata Ki Jai

Star Cast : Pawan Singh

Genre : Romantic, Darma

Director : Sujit Kumar Singh

Producer : Bhupender Bhagat

Release Date :- 2019

No Entry

Star Cast : Pawan Singh

Genre : Action, Darma

Director : Sujeet Kumar Singh

Producer :

Release Date :- 2020

Shapath

Star Cast : Pawan Singh

Genre : Action, Darma

Director : Dipak Jaul

Producer : Neelam Sharma, Roshan Rajput

Release Date :- 2019

Kalicharan

Star Cast : Pawan Singh, Madhu Sharma, Samir Aaiftab, Akanksha Awasthi

Genre : Romantic, Darma

Director : Jay Prakash

Producer : Abhay Sinha

Release Date :- 2019

Satya Return

Star Cast : Pawan Singh

Genre : Romantic, Darma

Director :

Producer :

Release Date :- 2019

Doodh Mangoge Kheer Denge Kashmir Mangoge Toh Kheer Denge

Star Cast : Pawan Singh

Genre : Action, Darma

Director : Arvind Chube

Producer : Pawan Singh

Release Date :- 2020

Hindustan Ki Kasam

Star Cast : Pawan Singh, Kallu

Genre : Action, Darma

Director : Ramakant Prasad

Producer : Pradeep Bhaiya

Release Date :- 2020

Maryaada Mangalsutra

Star Cast : Pawan Singh, Khyati

Genre : Romantic, Darma

Director : Pawan Singh, Krisp Pvt Ltd.

Producer : Dinesh S Yadav

Release Date :- 2019

Ishq

Star Cast : Pawan Singh, Awadhesh Mishra

Genre : Action, Darma

Director : Mithlesh Avinish

Producer : Gopi Yadav

Release Date :- 2020

Zahreela

Star Cast : Pawan Singh, Priyanka Pandit, Pakhi Hedge

Genre : Action, Darma

Director : Ravi H Kashyap

Producer : Renu K Seth

Release Date :- 2020

Hathkadi 2

Star Cast : Pramod Premi Yadav

Genre : Action, Darma

Director : Ravi Sinha

Producer : H.P Music World

Release Date :- 2019

Toofan

Star Cast : Pramod Premi Yadav

Genre : Action, Darma

Director : Ravi Sinha

Producer : H.P Music World

Release Date :- 2020

Salamat Rahe Dostana Hamara

Star Cast : Pramod Premi Yadav

Genre : Action, Darma

Director : Ritesh Thakur

Producer : H.P Music World

Release Date :- 2020

Anhonee

Star Cast : Pramod Premi Yadav

Genre : Action, Darma

Director : Sanjay

Producer : Arvind Dubey

Release Date :- 2020

Chakravyuh

Star Cast : Pramod Premi Yadav, Mani Bhattacharya

Genre : Action, Darma

Director :

Producer :

Release Date :- 2019

Premi Autowala

Star Cast : Pramod Premi Yadav

Genre : Action, Darma

Director : Ajay Kumar Jha

Producer :

Release Date :- 2019

Dil Ka Raja

Star Cast : Pramod Premi Yadav

Genre : Action, Darma

Director : Dheeraj Thakur

Producer : Satish Dubey & Abhay Sinha

Release Date :- 2019

Kavan Rog Lagavlu Ar Gori

Star Cast : Pramod Premi Yadav,

Genre : Action, Darma

Director : Prashant Gupta

Producer :

Release Date :- 2019

Ek Shama Do Parwane

Star Cast : Pramod Premi Yadav, Poonam Dubey, Neha Shree

Genre : Action, Darma

Director : Ritesh Thakur

Producer : Neha Shree

Release Date :- 2019

Loote Gaye Tere Pyar Me

Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Kajal Raghwani

Genre : Action, Darma

Director : Amit Srivastav

Producer : Amit Srivastav & Rajni Srivastav

Release Date :- 2019

Krodh

Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Pramod Premi, Anjana Singh

Genre : Action, Darma

Director : Ravi Sinha

Producer : Rahul Sahani & Abhaya Sah

Release Date :- 2019

Prajatantra

Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey

Genre : Action, Darma

Director : H S Pawan

Producer : Subhas Yadav

Release Date :- 2019

Saiyan Thanedaar

Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Amrapali Dubey

Genre : Action, Darma

Director : Ishtiyaque Bunty

Producer :

Release Date :- 2019

Majanua

Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Akshara Singh

Genre : Action, Darma

Director : Ashish Yadav

Producer : Rohit Kumar

Release Date :- 2019

Sujangarh

Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Akshara Singh

Genre : Action, Darma

Director : Chandan Singh

Producer : Avinish Yadav

Release Date :- 2019

Jeet

Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Kallu

Genre : Action, Darma

Director : Sujeet Kumar

Producer :

Release Date :- 2019

Yaara Teri Yaari

Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Kallu, Nidhi Jha

Genre : Action, Darma

Director : Shivjeet Kumar

Producer : Dhananjay Singh

Release Date :- 2018

Sindoor Ki Saugandh

Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Tanushree

Genre : Action, Darma

Director :

Producer :

Release Date :- 2019

Giraftaar

Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Rakesh Mishra

Genre : Action, Darma

Director : Ravi Sinha

Producer : Rahul Sahani

Release Date :- 2019

Karm Yug

Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Gargi Pandit

Genre : Action, Darma

Director : Ratan Shah

Producer : Amit L Gandhi

Release Date :- 2018

Rani Weds Raja

Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Rani Chatterjee

Genre : Action, Darma

Director : Prasant Kumar

Producer : Vandana Giri

Release Date :- 2019

Ganga Kinare Mora Gaon 2

Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey

Genre : Romantic, Darma

Director : Manjul Thakur

Producer : Vijay Khare

Release Date :- 2020

Patna Se Pakistan 2

Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey

Genre : Romantic, Darma

Director : Santosh Mishra

Producer : Ananjay Raghuraj

Release Date :- 2019

Vande Matram

Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey

Genre : Romantic, Darma

Director : Rajnish Mishra

Producer : Ananjay Raghuraj

Release Date :- 2020

Gabru

Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey

Genre : Romantic, Darma

Director : Ajeet Shrivastav

Producer : Rajesh Gupta

Release Date :- 2019

Love You Swariya

Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey

Genre : Romantic, Darma

Director : Mukesh Pandey

Producer : Mukesh Pandey

Release Date :- 2019

Lallu Ki Laila

Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey

Genre : Romantic, Darma

Director : Sushil Upadhaya

Producer : Ratnakar Kumar

Release Date :- 2019

Nirahua Chalal America

Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey

Genre : Action, Romantic, Darma

Director : Y Jithender

Producer : Naser Jamal

Release Date :- 2019

Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3

Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey

Genre : Action, Romantic, Darma

Director : Y Jithender

Producer : Naser Jamal

Release Date :- 2019

Patna Junction

Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey

Genre : Romantic, Darma

Director : Santosh Mishra

Producer : Sujit Tiwari

Release Date :- 2019

Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe

Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey

Genre : Action, Darma

Director : Santosh Mishra

Producer : Dilip Jaiswal

Release Date :- 2019

Coolie No 1

Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani

Genre: Drama, Action, Romance

Producer :

Director : Lal Babu Pandit

Release Date: 2019

Raja Hindustani

Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani

Genre: Drama, Action, Romance

Producer :

Director :

Release Date: 2019

Saiyan Arab Gaile Na

Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani

Genre: Drama, Action, Romance

Producer :

Director :

Release Date: 2019

Khesari 786

Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani

Genre: Drama, Action, Romance

Producer :

Director : Dev Pandey

Release Date: 2019

Meri Jung

Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav, Monalisa

Genre: Action, Drama, Romance

Producer : Manoj Kumar Choudhary

Director : Raju

Release Date: 2019

Teri Meherbaniyan

Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav

Genre: Drama, Romance

Producer : Surendra Prasad

Director : Lal Babu Pandit

Release Date: 2019

Agneepath

Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan

Genre: Drama, Action, Romance

Producer : Anil Kabra & Pradeep Singh

Director : Rajnish Mishra

Release Date: 2019

Hera Pheri

Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani

Genre: Drama, Action, Romance

Producer :

Director : Rajnish Mishra

Release Date: 2019