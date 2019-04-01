Upcoming Bhojpuri films in 2019 you shouldn't miss

New Delhi: The Bhojpuri film industry is one of the most popular regional film industries in India. It has a humungous fan following with talented actors like Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav Amrapali Dubey among others raising the bar high with every film.
Here's the complete list of Bhojpuri films that will hit the screens in 2019 and 2020:
Tiranga
Star Cast : Pawan Singh, Madhu Sharma
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Firoz Khan
Producer : Abhay Sinha
Release Date :- 2019
Kashmir Hamara Hai
Star Cast : Pawan Singh
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Arvind Choubay
Producer : Raj Jaiswal
Release Date :- 2020
Sher Singh
Star Cast : Pawan Singh, Amrapali Dubey
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Shashank Rai
Producer : Shashank Rai
Release Date :- 2019
Raja
Star Cast : Pawan Singh
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Sanjay Shrivastav
Producer : Mukesh Gupta
Release Date :- 2019
Ishq Par Zor Nahin
Star Cast : Pawan Singh, Anushmriti Sarkar, Mukul Dev, Rakhi Sawant
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Kaushal Kishore
Producer : Saurav Kumar Suman
Release Date :- 2019
Boss
Star Cast : Pawan Singh
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Arvind Choube
Producer : Prem Rai
Release Date :- 2019
Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya
Star Cast : Pawan Singh, Kajal Raghwani
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Devender Tiwari
Producer : S P Choudhary
Release Date :- 2019
Jaan Se Pyara
Star Cast : Pawan Singh
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Abhishek Kumar
Producer : Guddu Jain
Release Date :- 2020
Saat Mehariya
Star Cast : Pawan Singh
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Devendra Tiwari
Producer : Dhanjay Singh & Satendra Tiwari
Release Date :- 2019
Bharat Mata Ki Jai
Star Cast : Pawan Singh
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Sujit Kumar Singh
Producer : Bhupender Bhagat
Release Date :- 2019
No Entry
Star Cast : Pawan Singh
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Sujeet Kumar Singh
Producer :
Release Date :- 2020
Shapath
Star Cast : Pawan Singh
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Dipak Jaul
Producer : Neelam Sharma, Roshan Rajput
Release Date :- 2019
Kalicharan
Star Cast : Pawan Singh, Madhu Sharma, Samir Aaiftab, Akanksha Awasthi
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Jay Prakash
Producer : Abhay Sinha
Release Date :- 2019
Satya Return
Star Cast : Pawan Singh
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director :
Producer :
Release Date :- 2019
Doodh Mangoge Kheer Denge Kashmir Mangoge Toh Kheer Denge
Star Cast : Pawan Singh
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Arvind Chube
Producer : Pawan Singh
Release Date :- 2020
Hindustan Ki Kasam
Star Cast : Pawan Singh, Kallu
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Ramakant Prasad
Producer : Pradeep Bhaiya
Release Date :- 2020
Maryaada Mangalsutra
Star Cast : Pawan Singh, Khyati
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Pawan Singh, Krisp Pvt Ltd.
Producer : Dinesh S Yadav
Release Date :- 2019
Ishq
Star Cast : Pawan Singh, Awadhesh Mishra
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Mithlesh Avinish
Producer : Gopi Yadav
Release Date :- 2020
Zahreela
Star Cast : Pawan Singh, Priyanka Pandit, Pakhi Hedge
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Ravi H Kashyap
Producer : Renu K Seth
Release Date :- 2020
Hathkadi 2
Star Cast : Pramod Premi Yadav
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Ravi Sinha
Producer : H.P Music World
Release Date :- 2019
Toofan
Star Cast : Pramod Premi Yadav
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Ravi Sinha
Producer : H.P Music World
Release Date :- 2020
Salamat Rahe Dostana Hamara
Star Cast : Pramod Premi Yadav
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Ritesh Thakur
Producer : H.P Music World
Release Date :- 2020
Anhonee
Star Cast : Pramod Premi Yadav
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Sanjay
Producer : Arvind Dubey
Release Date :- 2020
Chakravyuh
Star Cast : Pramod Premi Yadav, Mani Bhattacharya
Genre : Action, Darma
Director :
Producer :
Release Date :- 2019
Premi Autowala
Star Cast : Pramod Premi Yadav
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Ajay Kumar Jha
Producer :
Release Date :- 2019
Dil Ka Raja
Star Cast : Pramod Premi Yadav
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Dheeraj Thakur
Producer : Satish Dubey & Abhay Sinha
Release Date :- 2019
Kavan Rog Lagavlu Ar Gori
Star Cast : Pramod Premi Yadav,
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Prashant Gupta
Producer :
Release Date :- 2019
Ek Shama Do Parwane
Star Cast : Pramod Premi Yadav, Poonam Dubey, Neha Shree
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Ritesh Thakur
Producer : Neha Shree
Release Date :- 2019
Loote Gaye Tere Pyar Me
Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Kajal Raghwani
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Amit Srivastav
Producer : Amit Srivastav & Rajni Srivastav
Release Date :- 2019
Krodh
Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Pramod Premi, Anjana Singh
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Ravi Sinha
Producer : Rahul Sahani & Abhaya Sah
Release Date :- 2019
Prajatantra
Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : H S Pawan
Producer : Subhas Yadav
Release Date :- 2019
Saiyan Thanedaar
Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Amrapali Dubey
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Ishtiyaque Bunty
Producer :
Release Date :- 2019
Majanua
Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Akshara Singh
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Ashish Yadav
Producer : Rohit Kumar
Release Date :- 2019
Sujangarh
Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Akshara Singh
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Chandan Singh
Producer : Avinish Yadav
Release Date :- 2019
Jeet
Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Kallu
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Sujeet Kumar
Producer :
Release Date :- 2019
Yaara Teri Yaari
Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Kallu, Nidhi Jha
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Shivjeet Kumar
Producer : Dhananjay Singh
Release Date :- 2018
Sindoor Ki Saugandh
Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Tanushree
Genre : Action, Darma
Director :
Producer :
Release Date :- 2019
Giraftaar
Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Rakesh Mishra
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Ravi Sinha
Producer : Rahul Sahani
Release Date :- 2019
Karm Yug
Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Gargi Pandit
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Ratan Shah
Producer : Amit L Gandhi
Release Date :- 2018
Rani Weds Raja
Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Rani Chatterjee
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Prasant Kumar
Producer : Vandana Giri
Release Date :- 2019
Ganga Kinare Mora Gaon 2
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Manjul Thakur
Producer : Vijay Khare
Release Date :- 2020
Patna Se Pakistan 2
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Santosh Mishra
Producer : Ananjay Raghuraj
Release Date :- 2019
Vande Matram
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Rajnish Mishra
Producer : Ananjay Raghuraj
Release Date :- 2020
Gabru
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Ajeet Shrivastav
Producer : Rajesh Gupta
Release Date :- 2019
Love You Swariya
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Mukesh Pandey
Producer : Mukesh Pandey
Release Date :- 2019
Lallu Ki Laila
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Sushil Upadhaya
Producer : Ratnakar Kumar
Release Date :- 2019
Nirahua Chalal America
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Action, Romantic, Darma
Director : Y Jithender
Producer : Naser Jamal
Release Date :- 2019
Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Action, Romantic, Darma
Director : Y Jithender
Producer : Naser Jamal
Release Date :- 2019
Patna Junction
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Santosh Mishra
Producer : Sujit Tiwari
Release Date :- 2019
Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Santosh Mishra
Producer : Dilip Jaiswal
Release Date :- 2019
Coolie No 1
Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani
Genre: Drama, Action, Romance
Producer :
Director : Lal Babu Pandit
Release Date: 2019
Raja Hindustani
Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani
Genre: Drama, Action, Romance
Producer :
Director :
Release Date: 2019
Saiyan Arab Gaile Na
Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani
Genre: Drama, Action, Romance
Producer :
Director :
Release Date: 2019
Khesari 786
Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani
Genre: Drama, Action, Romance
Producer :
Director : Dev Pandey
Release Date: 2019
Meri Jung
Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav, Monalisa
Genre: Action, Drama, Romance
Producer : Manoj Kumar Choudhary
Director : Raju
Release Date: 2019
Teri Meherbaniyan
Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav
Genre: Drama, Romance
Producer : Surendra Prasad
Director : Lal Babu Pandit
Release Date: 2019
Agneepath
Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan
Genre: Drama, Action, Romance
Producer : Anil Kabra & Pradeep Singh
Director : Rajnish Mishra
Release Date: 2019
Hera Pheri
Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani
Genre: Drama, Action, Romance
Producer :
Director : Rajnish Mishra
Release Date: 2019