Upcoming Bhojpuri films in 2019 you shouldn't miss

The Bhojpuri film industry is one of the most popular regional film industries in India. It has a humungous fan following with talented actors like Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav Amrapali Dubey among others raising the bar high with every film.

New Delhi: The Bhojpuri film industry is one of the most popular regional film industries in India. It has a humungous fan following with talented actors like Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav Amrapali Dubey among others raising the bar high with every film.

Here's the complete list of Bhojpuri films that will hit the screens in 2019 and 2020:

Tiranga
 Star Cast : Pawan Singh, Madhu Sharma
 Genre : Action, Darma
 Director : Firoz Khan
 Producer : Abhay Sinha
 Release Date :- 2019

Kashmir Hamara Hai
Star Cast : Pawan Singh
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Arvind Choubay
Producer : Raj Jaiswal
Release Date :- 2020

Sher Singh
Star Cast : Pawan Singh, Amrapali Dubey
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Shashank Rai
Producer : Shashank Rai
Release Date :- 2019

Raja
Star Cast : Pawan Singh
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Sanjay Shrivastav
Producer : Mukesh Gupta 
Release Date :- 2019

Ishq Par Zor Nahin
Star Cast : Pawan Singh, Anushmriti Sarkar, Mukul Dev, Rakhi Sawant
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Kaushal Kishore
Producer : Saurav Kumar Suman
Release Date :- 2019

Boss
Star Cast : Pawan Singh
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Arvind Choube
Producer : Prem Rai 
Release Date :- 2019

Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya
Star Cast : Pawan Singh, Kajal Raghwani
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Devender Tiwari
Producer : S P Choudhary 
Release Date :- 2019

Jaan Se Pyara
Star Cast : Pawan Singh
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Abhishek Kumar
Producer : Guddu Jain 
Release Date :- 2020

Saat Mehariya
Star Cast : Pawan Singh
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Devendra Tiwari
Producer : Dhanjay Singh & Satendra Tiwari
Release Date :- 2019

Bharat Mata Ki Jai
Star Cast : Pawan Singh
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Sujit Kumar Singh
Producer : Bhupender Bhagat
Release Date :- 2019

No Entry
Star Cast : Pawan Singh
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Sujeet Kumar Singh
Producer :  
Release Date :- 2020

Shapath
Star Cast : Pawan Singh
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Dipak Jaul
Producer : Neelam Sharma, Roshan Rajput 
Release Date :- 2019

Kalicharan
Star Cast : Pawan Singh, Madhu Sharma, Samir Aaiftab, Akanksha Awasthi
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Jay Prakash
Producer : Abhay Sinha
Release Date :- 2019

Satya Return
Star Cast : Pawan Singh
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director :
Producer :
Release Date :- 2019

Doodh Mangoge Kheer Denge Kashmir Mangoge Toh Kheer Denge
Star Cast : Pawan Singh
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Arvind Chube
Producer : Pawan Singh
Release Date :- 2020

Hindustan Ki Kasam
Star Cast : Pawan Singh, Kallu
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Ramakant Prasad
Producer : Pradeep Bhaiya
Release Date :- 2020

Maryaada Mangalsutra
Star Cast : Pawan Singh, Khyati
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Pawan Singh, Krisp Pvt Ltd.
Producer : Dinesh S Yadav
Release Date :- 2019

Ishq
Star Cast : Pawan Singh, Awadhesh Mishra
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Mithlesh Avinish
Producer : Gopi Yadav
Release Date :- 2020

Zahreela
Star Cast : Pawan Singh, Priyanka Pandit, Pakhi Hedge
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Ravi H Kashyap
Producer : Renu K Seth
Release Date :- 2020

Hathkadi 2
Star Cast : Pramod Premi Yadav
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Ravi Sinha
Producer : H.P Music World
Release Date :- 2019

Toofan
Star Cast : Pramod Premi Yadav
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Ravi Sinha
Producer : H.P Music World
Release Date :- 2020

Salamat Rahe Dostana Hamara
Star Cast : Pramod Premi Yadav
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Ritesh Thakur
Producer : H.P Music World
Release Date :- 2020

Anhonee
Star Cast : Pramod Premi Yadav
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Sanjay
Producer : Arvind Dubey
Release Date :- 2020

Chakravyuh
Star Cast : Pramod Premi Yadav, Mani Bhattacharya
Genre : Action, Darma
Director :
Producer :
Release Date :- 2019

Premi Autowala
Star Cast : Pramod Premi Yadav
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Ajay Kumar Jha
Producer :
Release Date :- 2019

Dil Ka Raja
Star Cast : Pramod Premi Yadav
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Dheeraj Thakur
Producer : Satish Dubey & Abhay Sinha
Release Date :- 2019

Kavan Rog Lagavlu Ar Gori
Star Cast : Pramod Premi Yadav,
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Prashant Gupta
Producer :
Release Date :- 2019

Ek Shama Do Parwane
Star Cast : Pramod Premi Yadav, Poonam Dubey, Neha Shree
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Ritesh Thakur
Producer : Neha Shree
Release Date :- 2019

Loote Gaye Tere Pyar Me
Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Kajal Raghwani
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Amit Srivastav
Producer : Amit Srivastav & Rajni Srivastav
Release Date :- 2019

Krodh
Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Pramod Premi, Anjana Singh
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Ravi Sinha
Producer : Rahul Sahani & Abhaya Sah
Release Date :- 2019

Prajatantra
Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : H S Pawan
Producer : Subhas Yadav
Release Date :- 2019

Saiyan Thanedaar
Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Amrapali Dubey
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Ishtiyaque Bunty
Producer :
Release Date :- 2019

Majanua
Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Akshara Singh
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Ashish Yadav
Producer : Rohit Kumar
Release Date :- 2019

Sujangarh
Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Akshara Singh
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Chandan Singh
Producer : Avinish Yadav
Release Date :- 2019

Jeet
Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Kallu
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Sujeet Kumar
Producer :
Release Date :- 2019

Yaara Teri Yaari
Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Kallu, Nidhi Jha
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Shivjeet Kumar
Producer : Dhananjay Singh
Release Date :- 2018

Sindoor Ki Saugandh
Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Tanushree
Genre : Action, Darma
Director :
Producer :
Release Date :- 2019

Giraftaar
Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Rakesh Mishra
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Ravi Sinha
Producer : Rahul Sahani
Release Date :- 2019

Karm Yug
Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Gargi Pandit
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Ratan Shah
Producer : Amit L Gandhi
Release Date :- 2018

Rani Weds Raja
Star Cast : Ritesh Pandey, Rani Chatterjee
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Prasant Kumar
Producer : Vandana Giri
Release Date :- 2019

Ganga Kinare Mora Gaon 2
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Manjul Thakur
Producer : Vijay Khare
Release Date :- 2020

Patna Se Pakistan 2
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Santosh Mishra
Producer : Ananjay Raghuraj
Release Date :- 2019

Vande Matram
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Rajnish Mishra
Producer : Ananjay Raghuraj
Release Date :- 2020

Gabru
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Ajeet Shrivastav
Producer : Rajesh Gupta
Release Date :- 2019

Love You Swariya
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Mukesh Pandey
Producer : Mukesh Pandey
Release Date :- 2019

Lallu Ki Laila
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Sushil Upadhaya
Producer : Ratnakar Kumar
Release Date :- 2019

Nirahua Chalal America
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Action, Romantic, Darma
Director : Y Jithender
Producer : Naser Jamal
Release Date :- 2019

Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Action, Romantic, Darma
Director : Y Jithender
Producer : Naser Jamal
Release Date :- 2019

Patna Junction
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Romantic, Darma
Director : Santosh Mishra
Producer : Sujit Tiwari
Release Date :- 2019

Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe
Star Cast : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Genre : Action, Darma
Director : Santosh Mishra
Producer : Dilip Jaiswal
Release Date :- 2019

Coolie No 1
Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani
Genre: Drama, Action, Romance
Producer : 
Director : Lal Babu Pandit
Release Date: 2019

Raja Hindustani
Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani
Genre: Drama, Action, Romance
Producer : 
Director :
Release Date: 2019

Saiyan Arab Gaile Na
Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani
Genre: Drama, Action, Romance
Producer : 
Director :
Release Date: 2019

Khesari 786
Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani
Genre: Drama, Action, Romance
Producer : 
Director : Dev Pandey
Release Date: 2019

Meri Jung 
Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav, Monalisa
Genre: Action, Drama, Romance
Producer : Manoj Kumar Choudhary 
Director : Raju 
Release Date: 2019

Teri Meherbaniyan
Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav
Genre: Drama, Romance
Producer : Surendra Prasad
Director : Lal Babu Pandit
Release Date: 2019

Agneepath
Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan
Genre: Drama, Action, Romance
Producer : Anil Kabra & Pradeep Singh
Director : Rajnish Mishra
Release Date: 2019

Hera Pheri
Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani
Genre: Drama, Action, Romance
Producer : 
Director : Rajnish Mishra
Release Date: 2019

Bhojpuri films 2019Aamrapali DubeyRavi Kishankajal raghwani
