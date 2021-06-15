हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Viral video: Sherwani-clad Dulha's unique dance without shoes on superhit Bhojpuri song goes viral - Watch

Watch the viral video where Dulha is busy dancing and showing off his exemplary skills. He can be seen dancing to a superhit Bhojpuri song: 

New Delhi: In one of the viral videos on social media, a groom's excitement to get his bride is too high. So much so, that he starts dancing and that too bare feet! Yes, and netizens can't keep calm over it. 

Wearing a golden sherwani and maroon safa, the groom can be seen dancing in a unique style. His moves are jaw-dropping and will leave you in splits, much like viewers are enjoying watching this viral wedding video. 

The groom can be seen enjoying his dance on a Bhojpuri song with family members and several women all dressed up to bring the bride home. The baraatis are excited about the wedding but it is the Dulha who takes the cake away for happiness!

Social media is a pool of such amazing videos, that can bring a smile to your faces in these testing times. 

 

