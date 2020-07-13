Watch: Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa breaks the internet with her mesmerising dance moves

New Delhi: Just like how Monalisa rules the TV and Bhojpuri industries, she rules Instagram too. Isn't it? The Bhojpuri bombshell makes sure her fans get to see her on a daily basis via her posts. She often treats her Instafam to some beautiful pictures of herself and videos and the posts go crazy viral. Monalisa is now breaking the internet with her mesmerising dance moves in a black outfit.

She recently posted the throwback video with the caption, "Feel karo reel karo." The video has been shared on Instagram Reels - a new feature introduced on Instagram, which is quite similar to TikTok, which is now banned in India. You can make short videos on Instagram Reels and share it.

Watch the video here:

Since the feature was introduced last week, Monalisa has already shared a couple of videos on it, much to the excitement of her fans.

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, became a household name after featuring in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 10’. After the show, she shifted her focus to TV. She stars as the prime antagonist in ‘Nazar 2’.