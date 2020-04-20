Watch: Bhojpuri queen Aamrapali Dubey turns dons chef’s hat amid coronavirus lockdown

New Delhi: Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Bhojpuri star Aamrapali Dubey has found a new way to reach out to her fans part from Instagram. She has taken the YouTube route and making the most of her break doing things she wouldn’t have been able to do otherwise due to her busy work schedulẹ. In her recent Instagram post, Aamrapali revealed that she has turned a beauty vlogger and shared her first-ever make-up and hair tutorial video and prior to that she gave a sneak peek of how she cooks.

Aamrapali cooked besan chila while at home and also guided the viewers on how to make the recipe. Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, she how Aamrapali gave a quick make-up tutorial.

We must say the quarantine break has made people explore their other creative sides too.

In the wake of the deadly coronavirus, Aamrapali donated Rs 2.5 lakh. She donated Rs 1 lakh each to Chief Minister's Relief Funds (CMRF) of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and Rs 50,000 to Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund.

Aamrapali is one of the top-rated actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry having worked with almost all the A-listers. Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by the audiences.