Sawan

Watch Khesari Lal Yadav's superhit 2019 Kanwar song 'Jab Bhangiya Pise Ke Parela'!

His latest Kanwar song 'Jab Bhangiya Pise Ke Parela' has been released by Venus Bhojpuri on YouTube and has already garnered 765,319 views.

Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: The ardent followers of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati immerse themselves in utter devotion to the almighty during the auspicious month of Sawan or Shravan. Different regions in the country have various ways of paying obeisance to the Lord.

It is the purity of heart, mind, body and soul which matter the supreme. During Sawan month (July-August), Mondays play a significant role where devotees observe fast, visit temples and offer prasad to the Lord.

Similarly, one practice is that of Kanwar Yatra.

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav, who is a big name in movie business also releases his singles and albums during the festival time such as Sawan and Navratri. He started off as a singer and has crooned several blockbuster numbers.

His latest Kanwar song 'Jab Bhangiya Pise Ke Parela' has been released by Venus Bhojpuri on YouTube and has already garnered 765,319 views. The song is dedicated to Lord Mahadev and Devi Parvati.

Watch the song here:

It has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and music is composed by Ashish Yadav. The lyrics are penned by Azad Singh and Shyam Dehati.

In Sawan, several devotees set out on a yatra by foot, popularly known as 'Kanwar Yatra'. In the Kanwar Yatra, bhakts carrying sacred water in pitchers that are tied to a bamboo pole set out on a spiritual journey. The pole is carried by devotees who balance it on their shoulders without letting the pitchers on either side move from its position.

They fill the pitchers with holy water from different Shiva temples they come across while travelling. Usually, they travel on foot to Haridwar and Gangotri for holy water from Shiva-Parvati temples. The devotees also sing and dance while on their spiritual journey.

Har Har Mahadev!

 

 

