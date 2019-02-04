We bet you can't recognise Pawan Singh in this pic with Rani Chatterjee

New Delhi: The power star of Bhojpuri cinema, Pawan Singh is known for his exceptional singing talent as well. The actor-singer recently attended the birthday bash of fellow actor and superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. Several other Bhojpuri stars were seen under one roof celebrating Nirahua's birthday together.

One of the famous actresses, Rani Chatterjee shared some pictures from last night's party on Instagram and in one of the clicks, she can be seen posing with none other than Pawan Singh. But the actor has transformed himself in such a way that you will be in for a spin.

In the caption, she wrote: "Whenever we meet, everything around world disappears #loveforever #ever."

Pawan Singh has undergone a massive transformation. He has shed a few kilos and is donning a new hairstyle and beard.

Check out some of the other pictures and video has as well.

Megastar Ravi Kishan, Aamrapali Dubey, Akshara Singh were amongst several others who attended Nirahua's birthday bash.